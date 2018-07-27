Team Ko raises 300% of funding goal on first day

By Shen Pei-yao and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A crowdfunding Web site launched on Wednesday by Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) for his re-election campaign raised more than NT$37.4 million (US$1.22 million) in less than 24 hours — NT$24 million more than its first-phase goal of NT$13.1 million.

Ko’s campaign office yesterday said that the excess funds would be frozen and used at a later date when it has set new goals, adding that it would stop accepting donations yesterday at midnight.

Outside monitors would be invited to ensure that there is account oversight, the office said, adding that it hopes to meet public expectations through public funding.

The total figure, as of yesterday morning, was tentative, as some transactions made through ATMs or convenience stores have yet to be billed, the office said.

The office would provide a full report on the total amount of donations once these transactions have been cleared, it said.

Donors were given five options to choose from: a cash donation of more than NT$2,000, or donation packages ranging from NT$500 to more than NT$2,000 with donors receiving Ko-themed merchandise, such as a T-shirt, tote bag, stickers and pins.

At a forum yesterday morning, Ko said that plans for his campaign were still being drawn up.

“Every election is a new experience for me,” he said, adding that he is still looking for a location for a campaign office.

He said he has a rough idea of how he is going to conduct his campaign, but is thinking of how to cut costs.

As to marketing and promoting his campaign, Ko said that doing his job well as mayor is the best kind of promotion.

Additional reporting by CNA