Group calls for public awareness of fibromyalgia

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taiwan Fibromyalgia Association (TFA) and New Power Party Legislator Kawlo Iyun Pacidal yesterday called for better public awareness of fibromyalgia, as it is difficult to diagnose and symptoms are not obvious to the naked eye.

Fibromyalgia is also known as “the invisible disease,” because the pain experienced by those who have it is not obvious to others, association executive director Zoe Wei (魏嘉伶) said.

“Fibromyalgia is a disorder characterized by chronic and widespread musculoskeletal pain, often accompanied by sleep disorder, memory loss, mood swings and other complications,” she said.

Globally, there are an estimated 16 million to 40 million people who have fibromyalgia, she added.

There are also many fibromyalgia patients in Taiwan, but the disease is often left undiagnosed, Wei said, citing as an example a family member who had sought treatment in six different medical departments, including mental health, before finding a doctor who diagnosed the condition as fibromyalgia.

Wei also cited the case of a sixth-grade elementary-school girl, who her teachers thought was “faking an illness” so that she did not have to study.

In reality, the girl was suffering from severe pain, but could not explain where the pain was coming from, Wei said.

Kawlo, who was asked to become an honorary TFA chairperson, said her older sister has fibromyalgia.

She said that although her sister had always been brave in fighting for Aboriginal rights in social movements, she is now “defeated by fibromyalgia.”

As many people — and even doctors — do not understand the disease, people have a tendency to delay diagnosis and treatment.

Kawlo and the association urged the Ministry of Health and Welfare to help raise public awareness about the disease, as well as encourage medical teams to do more research on the subject.