KMT lobbies in Taichung, Wu denies firm sale role

By Shih Hsiao-kuang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) leaders yesterday afternoon stumped for Taichung mayoral candidate Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕), as the party held the first session of its “mobile” Central Standing Committee in the city.

KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) and vice chairmen Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) and Tseng Yung-chuan (曾永權) were present, while Lu shared a stage with KMT Nantou County Commissioner Lin Ming-chen (林明溱), who is seeking re-election.

The party used banners and video to emphasize its nationwide campaign message against air pollution and “irradiated” foods from Japan.

Wu, Lu, Lin and other KMT politicians signed petitions for three referendums to regulate air pollution, ban food-product imports from five Japanese prefectures affected by the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear disaster and to stop the construction of a coal-fired power plant in New Taipei City’s Ruifang District (瑞芳).

In his speech, Wu said a media poll released on Tuesday showed that Lu has a six-point lead on Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The party has hand-picked its roster of candidates for their abilities in campaigning and governance, he said.

Citing another poll by an unnamed DPP-leaning organization, Wu said that voters believe the KMT to be more competent than the DPP regarding governance, economic policy and managing relations with China.

Asked to comment on allegations of his involvement in the sale of three party-owned companies while former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) was party chairman, Wu denied having any role in the transactions.

“I do not see why I should explain myself regarding the sales,” he said, referring to the party’s sales in 2006 of Central Motion Picture Corp (CMPC), China Television Co and the Broadcasting Corp of China.

However, when he on July 4, 2008, reviewed the sale of CMPC in his role as party vice chairman and secretary-general, Wu said he felt that the deal had “somewhat diverged from what I believed to be the basic rules of commercial transaction.”

He said he expressed his misgivings in writing to then-acting party chairman Wu Po-hsiung (吳伯雄), who then instructed former deputy secretary-general Chang Che-chen (張哲琛) to proceed “carefully and in a way that protects the assets of the party.”

These events took place after the Ma presidency began, he added.

In a document that the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office identified as his written objection, Wu Den-yih said: “The silver is not yet in hand and control over the goods has already been lost. It is abundantly clear that the normal principles of transactions are not being followed.”