Protesters call for tougher rules to protect migrants

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

A coalition of environmental and labor rights groups yesterday protested outside the Civil Service Development Institute, calling for stricter measures to prevent exploitation of migrant fishers, as government officials and academics met for an annual workshop on human trafficking.

About a dozen protesters from seven groups, including the Taiwan International Workers’ Association (TIWA), the Taiwan Association for Human Rights (TAHR) and Green Peace shouted: “Fix the legal loopholes and stop human trafficking now” on Taipei’s Xinsheng S Road.

“There are currently 700,000 migrant workers in Taiwan who face the risk of human trafficking, but our government is only concerned about holding workshops that make it look good,” TIWA secretary-general Chen Hsiu-lien (陳秀蓮) said.

The International Workshop on Strategies for Combating Human Trafficking is held annually by the Ministry of the Interior. This year, the two-day event featured heavyweight attendees such as Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁).

“What the government needs to do is ratify the stipulations outlined in the International Labor Organization’s Convention No. 188 [C188],” Chen Hsiu-lien said. “To allow loopholes to continue to exist in regulations is to create opportunities for human trafficking.”

Many migrant fishers are subject to conditions that should be considered human trafficking, but regulations make it difficult for them to be categorized as human trafficking victims and receive government assistance, Serve the People Association director Wong Ying-dah (汪英達) said.

Migrant workers often go into debt as soon as they begin working due to the high commission that agencies charge them, he said, adding that they are also restricted by law from freely changing their employer.

“Because of their debt and miscellaneous expenses that often get docked from their pay, migrant fishers are typically paid about NT$7,000 a month in their first year,” Wong added.

Often, their passports are taken away by their employer and the government considers it legal as long as the worker has signed an agreement allowing it, he said.

In a recent case that Wong handled, a local labor department official’s first reaction to hearing about a migrant worker, whose passport had been taken by their employer, was to ask if there had been any written agreement, he said.

All migrant fishers should be protected by the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) and their employers should be supervised by the Ministry of Labor, TAHR vice secretary-general Shih Yi-hsiang (施逸翔) said.

A large proportion of migrant fishers are not protected by the labor law, because the government considers them to be working outside of Taiwanese territories, and labor inspections on boats are only carried out by the Council of Agriculture’s Fisheries Agency, Shih said, adding that the government should increase the frequency of inspections and set up a mechanism for workers to report abuse in emergency situations.

While the government constantly boasts its achievements in protecting migrant workers’ rights, the first boat that got detained for violating C188 was a Taiwanese fishing boat, Shih added.