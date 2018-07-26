FEATURE: Taiwan has a lot to offer on China: experts

Staff writer, with CNA

China experts on Tuesday drew attention to Beijing’s efforts to undermine liberal democracies and highlighted Taiwan’s role in finding strategies to mitigate them.

The “united front” tactics and interference engaged in by China are simply part of the routine day-to-day operations of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), said Peter Mattis, a research fellow in China Studies at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation in the US.

“They are not special activities. They are not covert actions. They are not something done outside of the normal policy channels,” Mattis said at the Ketagalan Forum: 2018 Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue. “These are in fact things that are operated within the CCP’s policy guidances and normal activities of the party.”

What it has been doing to undermine democracy and intervene in foreign states “is simply the party’s way of interacting with the world,” Mattis said, citing former party chairman Mao Zedong’s (毛澤東) description of “united front” work as mobilizing the CCP’s “friends to strike at [the party’s] enemies.”

Anne-Marie Brady, a political science professor at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand, said that China’s activities have accelerated under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), who in 2014 called “united front” work one of the party’s “magic weapons.”

Brady said these “magic weapons” fall into four categories: using the Chinese diaspora as CCP agents, co-opting foreigners to promote the CCP’s foreign policy goals, intensifying propaganda to influence global perceptions of China, and creating a China-centered economic bloc through the Belt and Road Initiative.

Clive Hamilton, a professor of political ethics at Charles Sturt University in Australia, said China has since 2004 directed “all of the weapons of its political warfare” at Australia to influence it and shift it away from the US.

China’s reach has extended into Australia’s political, social, business, media and education sectors through various methods, Hamilton said.

They include making donations to political parties and politicians, suppressing dissidents in the overseas Chinese-Australian community, forging agreements involving universities on both sides and having civil associations taken over by people with pro-Beijing sympathies, he said.

“That has given the CCP powerful weapons at its disposal to subvert Australia, not by applying outside pressure on it, but by eroding resistance from within,” he said.

“Many influential academics and commentators are now reliable friends of China,” he said, adding that they help create favorable narratives about the CCP, focusing on the economic benefits of bilateral relations and downplaying its interference in Australia.

In the panel discussion at the forum titled “China’s sharp power and its challenges to the democratic world,” experts also discussed the role Taiwan could play in addressing the challenges facing democracies.

“This is an opportunity for Taiwan to take a leadership role, because Taiwan knows [China’s] ‘united front’ work better than anyone in the world,” Brady said.

She would like to see Taiwan share its knowledge and expertise on this tactic, to help the world better understand it, she said.

Brady said that small countries should support each other, particularly in economic cooperation through trade, aid or assistance in infrastructure development “in this very challenging global environment where the US is not a very reliable partner and China is a very troubling partner.”