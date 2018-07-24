New car subsidy for diesel owners extended

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) yesterday extended the subsidy for diesel vehicle owners to purchase new, less-polluting cars, following protests over the past month against tighter emissions standards.

The Air Pollution Control Act (空氣污染防制法) amendments passed on June 25 empowered the EPA to tighten emission standards for vehicles more than 10 years old.

Owners of scooters and trucks have held several demonstrations against the plan, saying that their livelihoods might be affected if their vehicles are banned and that the EPA should target bigger pollution emitters such as factories and power plants instead of economically disadvantaged people.

The agency is still drafting emissions standards for older cars, but it has been subsidizing new car purchases since August last year, EPA Department of Air Quality Protection and Noise Control Director-General Tsai Hung-teh (蔡鴻德) told a news conference yesterday.

Owners of diesel vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tonnes and made before June 30, 1999, can receive a subsidy of NT$50,000 to NT$400,000 (US$1,632 to US$13,053) to replace the vehicle, he said, adding that the subsidy, instead of stopping next year, is to be extended to 2022.

The EPA estimates that replacing old diesel cars by 2022 would reduce annual of PM2.5 emissions — fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometers or smaller — by about 4,000 tonnes.

“To further alleviate the financial burden of replacing diesel cars, the EPA is working with the Small and Medium Enterprise Credit Guarantee Fund to procure loans with interest rates of only 3 to 5 percent,” Tsai said, adding that from September, the EPA would subsidize 1 percent of the loan interest, with the amount gradually decreasing to 0.55 percent by 2022,.

Owners are required to install exhaust filters on diesel cars made after Sept. 30, 2006, but the EPA is also offering a subsidy of NT$70,000 to NT$150,000 for those owners to purchase a new vehicle, he said.

The agency has also negotiated with the Ministry of Finance to provide a tax refund of NT$50,000 to people who scrap old diesel cars and buy a new vehicle, Tsai added.

Air pollution affects every member of the public, EPA Minister Lee Ying-yuan (李應元) said, adding that people should unite to reduce pollution from mobile sources, which makes up about one-third of the nation’s total pollution.

The EPA has other regulations that govern pollution emitted by factories, he added.