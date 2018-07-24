President Tsai dismisses report about US transit

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday dismissed a media report that the US government is likely to rule out Washington and New York as possible transit stops when she travels to Paraguay next month.

“The report is so highly speculative that it is not accurate,” Tsai said in response to media queries during a trip to Taitung County.

Tsai said she has not made any request to the US government to stop in Washington, adding that convenience and safety are the primary considerations in arranging the trip to South America.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will make details of the trip public as soon as the preparations are completed, she said.

Tsai has been invited to attend the inauguration of Paraguayan president-elect Mario Abdo Benitez on Aug. 15.

Citing an unnamed source, a report in the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post said that the US is “very unlikely” to let Tsai enter high-profile cities, such as Washington or New York, to avoid antagonizing China at a time when Beijing and Washington are locked in a trade war.

The newspaper said Tsai would probably pass through airports in Houston, Texas, or Miami.