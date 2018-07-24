Ex-US defense chief at Taipei security forum

Staff writer, with CNA

Former US secretary of defense Ash Carter yesterday arrived on a visit to Taiwan to speak at a security forum and meet with local officials to exchange views on Taiwan-US relations and regional security issues, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

At the invitation of the government, Carter, who served as defense secretary from February 2015 to January last year under then-US president Barack Obama, is today to speak at the Ketagalan Forum: 2018 Asia Pacific Security Dialogue, the ministry said in a statement.

Carter is scheduled to leave Taiwan later today.

During Carter’s tenure, the Obama administration announced a US$1.83 billion arms sale package for Taiwan, the ministry said.

The package included two frigates, anti-tank missiles, amphibious assault vehicles and other equipment.

The ministry said it welcomed the visit, adding that it is an expression of strong US support for Taiwan and close bilateral relations.

The Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue, organized by the Taipei-based Prospect Foundation, brings together academics and experts from home and abroad.

The forum is to discuss the latest developments on the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific strategic environment; China’s “sharp power” and its challenges to the democratic world; and how Taiwan can integrate its New Southbound Policy with the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy, the ministry said.

Among the invitees to the forum is European Parliament Delegation for Relations with the Countries of Southeast Asia and ASEAN member David Martin.

The one-day forum is to welcome more than 20 other lawmakers from the US, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, India, Vietnam and Malaysia, as well as local and international academics, the ministry added.