Taoyuan airport police seize ‘bath salts’

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter, with CNA

Aviation police on Friday seized a batch of synthetic cathinones, commonly known as “bath salts,” at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

Aviation police and airport customs officers found nine packets containing 9.065kg of a white powdery substance during an inspection at the Farglory imported cargo delivery zone.

The packets were hidden in a box whose contents were listed as imported items for vests and were sent for analysis.

“The contents were identified as synthetic cathinones, which were banned in Taiwan on July 11,” said Chen Po-chuan (陳博全), head of an inspection unit of the criminal police division at the Aviation Police Bureau.

A man surnamed Hsiao (蕭) was arrested on Saturday by a special team from the bureau after he went to the delivery zone to collect the cargo, Chen said.

Police searched Hsiao’s residence and found 10 parcels of synthetic cathinones, as well as cigarettes and tobacco mixed with the drug, he said.

Hsiao denied the accusations during questioning, Chen said.

The case has been handed over to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office for further investigation into possible violations of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例).

The special team is working to track down other suspects, Chen said.

Synthetic cathinones are addictive recreational drugs that stimulate the central nervous system, causing excitement, and might distort one’s sense of time and space, he said, adding that they are often mixed into cigarettes and sold at nightclubs under the name “rainbow cigarettes.”