More than 20% of disabled people working: ministry

More than 20 percent of people with disabilities are in the nation’s labor force and there were 1.12 million people with mental or physical disabilities as of 2016, a Ministry of Health and Welfare survey showed.

More 90 percent of those who could work were employed, the poll found. Of them, 21 percent worked in the manufacturing industry, while 14 percent worked in wholesale and retail businesses and 12.6 percent worked in the service industry, the survey showed.

The average monthly wage for people with physical or mental disabilities was NT$25,939, an increase of 6.5 percent, or NT$1,599, from 2011, the poll showed.

Disabled employees worked 37.9 hours a week on average, one hour less than in 2011, it showed.

In other news, 51.19 percent of Taiwanese workers are concerned about losing their jobs due to the development of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly in the fields of education, trade and logistics, a survey by 1111 job bank showed.

Among those with such concerns, 42.06 percent said they would have difficulty finding work because of their age.

The poll showed such fears are most prevalent among employees in the 45-to-50 age group.

Only 7.71 percent of employees have taken steps to upgrade their skills in an effort to adapt to the use of AI applications in the workplace, the survey found.