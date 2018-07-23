Taiwanese win four golds in Iran

Staff writer, with CNA

All four Taiwanese students taking part in the International Biology Olympiad in Iran won gold medals, putting the team in first place alongside China, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

In the individual category, Chen Yun-chen (陳允禎) of National Tainan First Senior High School finished in third place globally, which was the best performance by a Taiwanese student.

Cheng Yu-chi (鄭育奇) of Taipei Municipal Jianguo High School finished fifth, while Lu Chen-yu (盧貞宇) of Kaohsiung Municipal Senior High School ranked seventh.

The students were selected and trained by 20 teachers from National Sun Yat-sen University, the ministry said a statement.

Taiwan finished at the top of the rankings for the first time since it began participating in the olympiad in 1999.

The students are to receive a prize of NT$200,000 each from the ministry.

Taiwan has since 1999 ranked in the top five on average at the olympiad, and won four golds in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2016, last year and this year, the ministry said.