Kinmen veterans return for 823 commemoration

Staff writer, with CNA

A group of veterans who served in Kinmen nearly 40 years ago on Saturday returned there to take part in activities that are being held to mark the 60th anniversary of the 823 Artillery Bombardment of the island by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

Wearing caps marked “A nostalgic trip of the 643rd Battalion,” the 31 veterans began singing an army song as they arrived at Kinmen Airport accompanied by relatives. At a special reception stand at the airport, each veteran was presented with a bottle of Kinmen kaoliang liquor.

Bai Hai-chin (白海勤), who led the 643rd battalion, said he had two tours of duty on Kinmen — in 1978 and 1980 — and made many friends there.

The Kinmen County Government is holding a series of events until Dec. 25 for veterans and family members in commemoration of the Aug. 23, 1958, bombardment.

Among those returning for the anniversary events was Hung Mo-hsiung (洪末雄), 75, who served on the main island in 1964.

Now using a wheelchair and accompanied by 12 family members, he was carrying a collection of photographs he had taken of Kinmen when he was stationed there.