Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

German office picks partner

The German Institute Taipei on Friday named Taiwanese professor Tseng Tse-fong (曾梓峰) as honorary Kaohsiung director to help promote economic and cultural ties between the two nations. Tseng, a professor at the National University of Kaohsiung’s Graduate Institute of Urban Development and Architecture, has been named honorary director effective immediately, the institute said on Facebook. Institute Director-General Martin Eberts on Friday presented a certificate of appointment to Tseng. The honorary director’s main job is to assist in promoting economic and cultural cooperation between the two nations, and does not involve consular affairs, the institute said. Tseng said he hopes to strengthen cultural, academic and economic exchanges between Taiwan and Germany.

ENTERTAINMENT

Cellist’s surgery a success

Cellist Chang Chen-chieh (張正傑), who broke his left wrist while cycling in Vienna earlier this week, yesterday said that his surgery had been successful and he is now wearing a cast. On Facebook, Chang said that doctors had told him to wear the cast for four weeks. “But after the cast is removed, I will be able to play cello again,” he said. The 57-year-old broke his wrist when he was riding a bike along the Danube River and hit a pothole. He was sent to a hospital in Vienna for the operation. Chang said he was grateful for the blessings he had received from Taiwan. Chang has worked with artists beyond the boundaries of classical music. Last month, he played with Peking opera singer Chu Lu-hao (朱陸豪) at a charity event held at a penitentiary for women in Kaohsiung.

SOCIETY

Average rent 27% of pay

Salaried workers who live in rented accommodation in Taiwan spend about 27 percent of their income on average on rent, a 1111 Job Bank poll found. Respondents had an average monthly salary of NT$34,386. Those from Taipei and spent an average of NT$10,392 per month on their accommodation, the most among the six special municipalities. Of the six municipalities, Tainan had the cheapest rent, with respondents spending an average of NT$6,000 per month, the poll showed. The average size of rented apartments for salaried workers was about 42.4m2, the poll found. About 38 percent of respondents said they rented because they could not afford to buy. The survey was conducted among 1,180 salaried workers older than 18 who were registered members of 1111 Job Bank. It ran from July 2 until Thursday.

DIPLOMACY

Housing project launched

A groundbreaking ceremony was on Friday held for a project to build 400 temporary housing units for victims of the Marawi conflict, a five-month armed battle that ended late last year in the Philippines. It took place at a construction site in Rorogagus East, Marawi City, and was attended by representative to the Philippines Michael Hsu (徐佩勇), as well as local city officials. The project is a collaborative effort between the Taiwanese government and the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation, Hsu said. The housing project is part of efforts to help Marawi City recover from the conflict, which left about 350,000 people displaced, Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees data released in February showed. In January, Taiwan launched a relief effort that included sending 10,780 tonnes of rice to those affected.