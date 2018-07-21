Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORTATION

Lightning damages runway

Damage to the runway at Kaohsiung International Airport on Thursday might have been caused by a lightning strike, airport deputy director Sun I-chung (孫翼中) said yesterday, adding that the damage has been repaired and flights have resumed. From about 6pm to 9pm on Thursday, thunderstorms caused heavy rain and lightning strikes in Kaohsiung, which probably caused the damage to the runway, Sun said. A Far Eastern Air Transport flight reported the damage after landing at 6:45pm and airport staff subsequently discovered two holes in the runway that were estimated to be 5cm deep, he said. The airport was closed at 7:10pm for more than two hours after the damage was discovered, affecting 40 flights before operations partially resumed, he added. Repair work on the runway did not start until 3:30am the next day, because the runway surface was still wet, Sun said, adding that the repairs were completed at 4:30am and full operations resumed shortly afterward.

TRANSPORTATION

More take ‘three links’

The volume of passengers between the islands of Kinmen and Matsu via the “small three links” with China grew in the first half of the year, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ Maritime Port Bureau said yesterday. The airports and harbors of Matsu’s Beigan (北竿) and Nangan (南竿) islands, as well as the transport facilities on Kinmen, are collectively referred to as Taiwan’s “small three links” with China. The number of passengers traveling from China’s Fujian Province to Kinmen and Matsu and vice versa in the first six months of the year totaled 910,000, up 36,000 from the same period last year, the bureau said. Last year, passenger volume between China and the two islands totaled 1.81 million visitors, a record number since the links were introduced in 2001.

ENTERTAINMENT

Cellist breaks wrist on trip

Cellist Chang Chen-chieh (張正傑) yesterday said he broke his wrist while vacationing in Vienna and is to undergo an operation at a local hospital soon. The accident occurred on Thursday when he ran into a pothole while cycling along the Danube River, breaking his left wrist, said 57-year-old Chang, who is in Vienna on summer vacation, adding that he is not sure whether the injury would affect his ability to play the cello, but a doctor told him his wrist would be in plaster for four weeks. “I really hope to play the cello again,” Chang said, adding that he is scheduled to hold a concert for fans with wheelchairs in Taiwan in September. “I’m keen to play for them, as it will be the seventh year in a row.”

DIPLOMACY

Kiribati envoy takes office

New Kiribati Ambassador Tessie Eria Lambourne yesterday presented her credentials to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei. Hailing Lambourne as a long-time good friend of Taiwan, Tsai welcomed the envoy to her new post in Taiwan and expressed the hope that she will help deepen mutually beneficial ties in the fields of medical care, agriculture, clean energy, talent training and infrastructure. Taiwan and Kiribati have maintained diplomatic ties for 15 years and the two nations have engaged in more than 100 cooperative ventures. As Lambourne is concurrently serving as Kiribati’s ambassador to Japan and South Korea, Tsai said that this is an indication that the Pacific Island nation pays great significance to its relations with Taiwan.