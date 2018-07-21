Rescue helicopters to be stationed on outlying islands

Staff writer, with CNA

Helicopters providing emergency medivac services on Taiwan’s outlying islands are to be stationed on the islands from later this month, with operations scheduled to start next month, three lawmakers said on Wednesday.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Yang Yao (楊曜), who represents Penghu County, and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators Yang Chen-wu (楊鎮浯) and Chen Hsueh-sheng (陳雪生), from Kinmen and Lienchiang counties respectively, announced the new services at a news conference.

Yang Chen-wu said the helicopters would be used to transfer patients from the islands to hospitals in Taiwan proper to receive treatment that local hospitals are ill-equipped to provide.

In addition to enhancing medical services provided by local medical institutions, it is crucial that critically ill patients receive treatment as quickly as possible, Yang said.

He said it took the three lawmakers a year to secure the budget for the 10-year, NT$4 billion (US$130.2 million) project.

The central government is to pay for the fleet of helicopters and those who use them would be required to cover only a small portion of the cost of an emergency airlift.