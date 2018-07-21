Taiwan and Thailand agree to address labor issues

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan and Thailand agreed at a meeting in Bangkok to tackle several key issues involving Thai workers in Taiwan, the Workforce Development Agency (WDA) said yesterday.

The consensus was on Thursday reached at the 19th annual Thai-Taiwan Joint Consultation Committee Meeting, which was hosted this year by Thai Department of Employment Director-General Anurak Tossarat.

The Taiwanese delegation was led by WDA Director-General Huang Chiu-kuei (黃秋桂).

Among the issues discussed, Thailand agreed to adopt the latest materials provided by Taiwan for workers who receive job training in Thailand prior to their arrival in the nation, the agency said in a statement.

The nation would also continue to educate its workers about drunk driving and drug-related penalties in Taiwan, it said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan would further educate local employers and labor brokers about extending the necessary assistance to Thai workers seeking medical treatment while in Taiwan, it added.

As of the end of May, there were 67,600 migrant workers from Thailand in Taiwan, with the majority working in the manufacturing sector, Ministry of Labor statistics showed.