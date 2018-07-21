Collision reveals woman’s body in trunk

By Tung Chen-kuo and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Highway police yesterday discovered a woman’s body in the trunk of a car while responding to a single-vehicle collision in Nantou County’s Puli Township (埔里).

The collision happened at about 11am near the westbound Ailan Interchange (愛蘭交流道) on Highway No. 6.

After receiving a report about the incident, highway police arrived at the scene, where they discovered the 32-year-old driver of the vehicle, a Taichung man surnamed Chuang (莊), uninjured.

Chuang drove off the highway ramp, which is raised about 5m above the ground near water bamboo fields, in an attempt to escape, police said.

Police found Chuang and took him to a nearby hospital, they said, adding that they thought his behavior was suspicious, so they towed his car to the Kuaiguan Branch of the National Highway Police Bureau’s Seventh Police Brigade in Puli.

While examining the vehicle, they found a knife inside the car and a woman’s body in the trunk without any visible injuries, police said.

Police said they have not ruled out murder, and have opened an investigation.

Nantou District Prosecutors’ Office officials examined the body with a forensic doctor and identified her as a 31-year-old woman surnamed Lee (李), who was in a romantic relationship with Chuang.

Chuang said he strangled Lee to death in a hotel in Taichung and was looking for a place to abandon the body when the collision happened, prosecutors said, but added that he gave inconsistent statements.

Prosecutors seized the vehicle and transferred Chuang for further questioning.