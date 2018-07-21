EPA passes SEA for new, expanded science parks

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) yesterday passed a strategic environmental assessment (SEA) for newly established or expanded science parks.

Aggregate revenue of the nation’s 13 science parks last year might have reached NT$2.4 trillion (US$78.14 billion), the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a news release.

Following several meetings with residents and experts over the past four years, the consultation and review process for the report has finally ended, the ministry said, adding that it would forward the report to the Executive Yuan.

As more than half of the nation’s GDP is expected to come from digitized products by 2021, science parks would soon not be able to accommodate the needs of emerging industries related to artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality applications, and other new technologies, it said.

By 2030, an additional 600 hectares would be needed at science parks, Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區) director-general Wayne Wang (王永壯) said, adding that the ministry is planning to expand the Hsinchu park and Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區).

Although the ministry is not required to conduct an SEA for newly established or expanded science parks, it voluntarily applied for one, he said, adding that they would require individual firms applying to enter the parks to act in line with the SEA requirements.

Despite the ministry’s promise to promote open data, it should more actively invite civic participation in the process of selecting companies to allow the public to better supervise environmental conditions in the parks, Environmental Rights Foundation researcher Lin Yen-ting (林彥廷) said, citing past controversy surrounding Central Taiwan Science Park.

EPA committee member Lee Chien-ming (李堅明) also raised the concern that the parks would compete with farmers for water, especially if their industrial scope keeps growing.

While the ministry has promised to store water for at least three days’ use at expanded parks and for five days’ use at new parks, the EPA advised it to plan for additional water for emergencies and prepare other water sources, such as recycled or desalinated water.

The EPA also suggested that the ministry control the amount of pollution sources and check each firm’s stored chemicals more often.