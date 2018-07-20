Taoyuan work injury row taken to labor ministry

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

A street cleaner yesterday criticized the Taoyuan Environmental Maintenance and Inspection Division for refusing to grant him paid time off for a work-related injury, after the city’s Department of Labor fined the division for breaching the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法).

The division yesterday filed an administrative appeal on the grounds that the employee, Lin Hsing-wei (林星位), had failed to provide complete medical records.

About 30 members of the Taoyuan Environmental Protection Department Union protested outside the Ministry of Labor in Taipei to demand that it require the division to offer fully paid time off for the injured worker and reject the appeal.

Lin in August 2014 was struck by a car on his way home from work and sustained a broken leg and torn ligament.

He returned to work in February 2016, but his doctor said that he still required weekly physical therapy, Lin said, adding that the division refused to grant him paid time off for his therapy sessions on the grounds that his doctor is not a specialist in occupational diseases and that they consider him healthy enough to work.

By refusing to grant Lin time off to do physical therapy, the division violated Article 59 of the act, the union said, adding that it was already fined by the department on May 1.

“If this is how the government treats its employees, what more can we expect from private businesses?” Lin asked.

Injuries sustained during commutes should be considered work-related and employees should be offered paid timed off to do physical therapy, Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Deputy Director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said.

Lin’s injury is not an occupational disease, so he is not required to provide any proof from a doctor specializing in such diseases, he said, adding that employers that illegally refuse to grant work-related injury time off would be fined NT$20,000 to NT$1 million (US$653 to US$32,646).

To help Lin recover, the division assigned him less-strenuous work for a period of time and offered him half a day off every work day, the division said in a statement.

Between February 2016 and June last year, Lin was granted about 400 work-related days off and the division helped cover his medical expenses, it said.

The division is unable to continue approving his work-related time off, because he has failed to provide a rehabilitation plan and the complete medical records for his injury, which was sustained nearly four years ago, it added.

The division has filed an administrative appeal, because it believes there is room for discussion over its decision to cut Lin’s bonuses for taking time off for physical therapy, which led to a fine by the department, it said.

The bonuses would be returned to Lin if his medical records and rehabilitation plan prove that he needs physical therapy, it added.

Additional reporting by CNA