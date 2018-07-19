Taoyuan to host world sumo games

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

This year’s Sumo World Championships and Sumo Asian Championships are to begin this week in Taoyuan.

Taiwan again secured authorization from the International Sumo Federation to host the Games, after Kaohsiung hosted the events in 2014, the Sports Administration said.

“This shows that Taiwan is competitive in sumo and has the ability to host international Games,” it said.

The Asian championships are to begin at 3pm tomorrow, while the Junior Sumo Championships are to start at 1pm on Saturday and the world championships are to begin at 10am on Sunday, the federation’s Web site said.

All the matches are to take place at the Taoyuan Arena.

More than 200 athletes from 26 nations are scheduled to compete, the Sports Administration said, adding that Taiwanese sumo athletes have achieved extraordinary results in international competitions.

Taiwan in 2013 won a gold and a silver medal in the International Women’s Sumo Invitational Championship, while in 2014, Taiwan’s team won bronze at the Women’s Sumo World Championships.

The nation also won four bronze medals in the 2016 Asian championships.

The Taoyuan City Government, which is cohosting the competitions, had also arranged a one-day trip for visitors to watch sumo matches and visit the Sha Yang Ye Robot Wonderland.

Admission to all matches is free, the Sports Administration said.

“We encourage visitors to go watch the matches and cheer for our athletes,” it added. “It is a sport in which the outcome is determined in a matter of seconds and athletes need to follow certain etiquette.”