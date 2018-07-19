Tseng cites jet lag, humid air for Formosa Cup exit

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Taiwanese tennis player Tseng Chun-hsin (曾俊欣) yesterday cited jet lag and humid weather as reasons for withdrawing from his first match in the International Tennis Federation Formosa Cup Men’s Circuit.

Tseng, who won the boys’ title at the French Open and Wimbledon, on Tuesday returned home and was playing against Taiwan’s Yin Pang-shuo (伊邦碩) yesterday morning when he withdrew during the first set, which he was losing 4-5.

“I just returned from Europe and have not gotten over the jet leg yet. The weather here is more humid and my head felt a bit heavy when I stepped onto the court. I also had a bit of heat stroke. I might take a few days off and prepare for the games next week,” he said.

In addition to the two Grand Slam titles, Tseng also won second place at the Australia Open this year. He is ranked No. 1 in the federation’s junior category and No. 601 in the Association of Tennis Professionals ranking.

Tseng began playing tennis at the age of four. His parents sold candied fruits on skewers at a night market in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和) to pay for his training, which is the reason he is known as the “young tennis king from the night market.”

Commenting on his victory in Wimbledon, Tseng said that he felt more confident about playing in the tournament after winning the French Open.

“When playing against Briton Jack Draper in the finals, I knew that the spectators were mostly rooting for him. I knew I needed to concentrate on my own game and try not to be distracted,” he said.

In the beginning of the second set, he failed to break Draper’s serve and became nervous about holding his own serve, Tseng said.

“In the third set, I told myself I needed to enjoy the game and bring my best to the court,” he said.

Tseng beat Draper 6-1, 6-7, 6-4.

Tseng said he was more accustomed to playing on grass than other players thanks to his experience at Wimbledon last year.

However, he said that he prefers clay, because he likes engaging in intense rallies with his opponents at the base line, and the clay court helps slow the game down.

Tseng will turn 17 next month. He shares the same birthday as the Swiss legend Roger Federer, who won the Wimbledon boys’ title in 1998.

A soon-to-be high-school sophomore, Tseng said that he often needs to juggle schoolwork and tennis practice.

Nevertheless, he is determined to become a professional tennis player next year because he likes tennis and wants to challenge himself, Tseng said.

“Professional players are more mature and their performance is more stable. They also undergo more strenuous physical training to ensure that they are fit for competition,” Tseng said.

Tseng said he needs to maintain a stable mind, be aggressive in scoring crucial points and minimize his unforced errors when he becomes a professional player.

His father, Tseng Yu-te (曾育德), said that when his son turns professional, he would need a team of trainers, which consists of at least one coach, one physical trainer and one athletic trainer.

They would need sponsors to cover the expenses, he added.