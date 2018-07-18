Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

DIPLOMACY

Tsai open to China dialogue

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday reiterated that Taiwan is willing to engage in communications with China, but would only do so on an equal footing with no political conditions attached. Tsai made the remarks at a meeting at the Presidential Office with a visiting European Parliament delegation led by Frank Engel of Luxembourg. She thanked the members of the European Parliament (MEP) for their long-term support of Taiwan, saying the government was especially grateful when several pro-Taiwan MEPs showed up at a rally held by Taiwanese expatriates and officials in Belgium to protest Chinese bullying and suppression. About 250 Taiwanese expats, students and officials from Taiwan’s diplomatic allies posted to the EU, Belgian parliamentarians and EU lawmakers took part in the event late last month.

AGRICULTURE

Thai platform establishedThe Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand, together with the Council of Agriculture, has set up an online platform to host Taiwan-Thailand agricultural exchanges, the office said yesterday. The platform was created to promote exchanges of business links and opportunities between the two governments and academia, the office said in a press release. The two nations have had long-term cooperation and exchanges in agriculture since the 1970s, it added. Taiwan offers high-tech agricultural development technology and experience, while Thailand has vast fertile land, creating unlimited business opportunities for agricultural cooperation, the statement said.

HEALTH

Kinmen officially FMD-free

Kinmen County has been officially recognized by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) as foot-and-mouth disease (FMD)-free with the use of vaccines, the Council of Agriculture said on Monday. Taiwan proper, Penghu and Matsu received the “FMD-free with vaccination” designation by the OIE last year, the council said. The OIE recognizes two FMD-free categories, one with and one without the use of vaccination, and the government is now seeking to achieve the status of FMD-free without vaccination, the council said. Since July 1, authorities in Taiwan, Penghu and Matsu have been encouraging farmers to raise hogs without vaccines and to obtain animal health certificates prior to selling their products, it said.

SOCIETY

NTU academic dead at 86

Yang Kuo-shu (楊國樞), professor emeritus of psychology at National Taiwan University (NTU), died early yesterday at the age of 86, the university’s psychology department said. Yang passed away peacefully in his sleep at the NTU Hospital’s Bei-Hu Branch, the department said on its Facebook page. Yang had taught at the university since 1959 and had served twice as the director of the psychology department, during which he contributed greatly to the development of social psychology in Taiwan and across Asia, NTU said. An NTU alumnus from the department of psychology, Yang was also a research fellow at the Institute of Ethnology at Academia Sinica and a former president of the Asian Association of Social

Psychology. Yang devoted his career to promoting the development of indigenous psychology in Asia, and had contributed to numerous books and journals.