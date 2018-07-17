Assisted reproductive use reaches 34,486: report

Staff writer, with CNA

The number of women using assisted reproductive technology in 2016 reached 34,486, with more women over 35 using the technology, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said in a report.

It showed that 99.4 percent of the women tried in vitro fertilization in 2016, the latest year for which data are available.

Of those, 23,575 were aged 35 or over seeking to conceive for the first time. That was up 22 percent from 2015 and accounted for 68.4 percent of all women seeking assisted reproductive technology to get pregnant.

Demand increased across all age brackets, the report showed.

The number of women in the 35-to-39 age group using assisted reproductive technology rose to 13,921, up 33 percent from 2015.

The number of women in the 40-to-44 age group rose 32.2 percent to 7,836, the 45-to-49 age group reported a 60.2 percent increase to 1,667, and the number of women aged 50 or over rose 51 percent to 151, the report said.

Of all the women using artificial reproductive technology in 2016, 9,670 got pregnant and 7,132 of them gave birth to 8,988 babies, an increase of 734 babies from the previous year, it said.

The average age of women giving birth to their first child rose to 30.8 last year, an increase of 1.27 years from 2007, Ministry of the Interior data showed.