Airport MRT fares to be cut NT$10 from October

Staff writer, with CNA

The fares for the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line will be reduced by NT$10 from October, Taoyuan Metro Corp said yesterday.

The service, which started in March last year, has made a profit and the company wants to give back to its passengers, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said during a city council session.

The company said it expects the price cut to boost ridership, as similar promotions have been well received.

Ongoing promotions, including a 20 percent discount for Taoyuan residents as well as transfer discounts, will continue, it said.

The fare for traveling between Taipei Main Station and Taoyuan Terminal Station is NT$160.

Daily ridership reached an average of 61,000 people in the first six months of this year, up by about 9 percent from a year earlier, the company said.

In other news, the Chiayi Forest District Office yesterday said that stargazers are invited to attend a series of events to observe the Perseid meteor shower from Aug. 10 to Aug. 15 in Alishan National Scenic Area.

The Perseids are annual meteor showers associated with the comet Swift-Tuttle and can be observed from the end of July through August, the office said.

The scenic area, which is 2,000m above sea level, is an ideal spot for stargazing and its low light pollution offers great visibility, it added.

The three-part events, organized jointly with the Chiayi Astronomical Society, are to take place on Aug. 10 and 11; on Aug. 13 and 14; and on Aug. 14 and 15, the office said.

The events would include morning activities, such as train rides, forest tours and birdwatching, before groups head to the Xiaoliyuanshan viewing platform to watch the meteor shower, it added.

People who want to attend the events can book in advance online via https://goo.gl/8iVNmb, the office said.