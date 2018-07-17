Botched exhibit on black bear causes public uproar

By Hua Meng-ching, Liu Pin-chuan and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Poor workmanship and erroneous information at a Formosan black bear exhibit at the Yushan National Park visitor center sparked a public uproar after bear expert Hwang Mei-hsiu (黃美秀) criticized the display on Friday.

Hwang, an associate professor of wildlife conservation at National Pingtung University of Science and Technology, wrote on Facebook that she is “ashamed” of the exhibit’s poor quality.

Hwang posted several images from the exhibit and said a relief sculpture intended to show the bear’s skeletal structure was “cheap, crude ... devoid of biological basis.”

The skull portion of the relief is unrecognizable and the paws resemble surrealist manga art rather than an anatomical model, she said.

Various anatomical charts about the bear are also rife with factual errors, she said, adding that one chart mislabeled the animal’s digestive tract as part of the excretory system, muscle groups were misnamed and the nervous system was depicted in a way so oversimplified that it only suited “primitive organisms.”

“I have been to many countries and this is the worst exhibit on a bear I have ever seen,” Hwang said, adding that such lack of professionalism and quality is difficult to understand given the park has access the nation’s largest trove of information on Formosan black bears.

The relief was still on display at the center on Sunday. The largely featureless skull appears swollen, and the paws seem to be fused into plates and have an indefinite number of digits.

A visitor surnamed Pan (潘) said he came to see the center after reading Hwang’s post about it.

“This does not feel professional to me and it actually misinforms the visitors. People paid good money to see this and should not put up with poor-quality work,” Pan said after touring the exhibit.

The national park office said it did not consult outside experts while creating the exhibit, adding that officials would review it for improvements.