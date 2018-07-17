Minister promises talks over TRA corporatization plan

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Minister of Transportation and Communications Wu Hong-mo (吳宏謀) yesterday promised to communicate with Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) employees about a proposal to turn the agency into a corporation, adding that the ministry has yet to make a final decision.

Wu took office after receiving the seal of the office from his predecessor, Hochen Tan (賀陳旦), at a ceremony at the Ministry of Transportation and Communications in Taipei, which was witnessed by Minister Without Portfolio Chang Ching-sen (張景森).

Before the ceremony about 10 members of the Taiwan Railway Union gathered at the main entrance of the building, protesting the ministry’s corporatization proposal.

Protesters said the ministry plans to corporatize the agency and then privatize it.

That would create a public safety crisis, they said.

They asked Wu to state clearly where he stands on the issue, adding that the union is open to debate with the new minister regarding the matter.

Later yesterday, Wu said that he would speak with union members about issues of corporatization, adding that the ministry respects the diversity of opinions from TRA employees.

The ministry would protect the interests of TRA employees and ensure the railways operator can grow sustainably, Wu said, adding that employees can only be protected if the agency has a sustainable development plan.

The advantages and disadvantages of corporatization would be presented to employees at a meeting with union members, Wu said.

The proposal to corporatize the TRA was announced by Hochen last month, who said the ministry aimed to spend six months laying out specific timelines for the change.

The ministry also planned to adjust ticket prices to reflect railway operation costs, Hochen said.

However, the proposal drew strong opposition from some TRA employees.

The union said it feared workers’ interests could be compromised and passed a resolution authorizing its management to seek arbitration from the Taipei City Government over disputes that might arise due to corporatization.

“There is a good reason to push for corporatization of the TRA, but of course employees might be anxious and unsure about their futures,” Wu said. “We have an obligation to let them know that they will have a better future.”

Wu reiterated that the ministry has not decided whether it will proceed with corporatization.

In his inaugural address, Wu said work on projects listed in the Forward-Looking Infrastructure Development Program would be sped up.

The ministry would continue to adhere to the core values established during his predecessor’s term when it executes major national construction projects, including safety, efficiency, quality, innovation and sustainability, he said.

Wu denied that the Democratic Progressive Party administration has used the projects to attract favorable reports by local opinion leaders to boost its chances of winning local elecions in November.