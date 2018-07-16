Migrant workers protest referendum rules

Staff writer, with CNA

Several dozen protesting migrant workers from the Philippines and Indonesia yesterday said that they should be allowed to join a signature drive for a labor law referendum, calling for labor rights to be for all people, irrespective of nationality.

“Foreign workers have the same rights as local workers, because workers’ rights are human rights,” Gilda Banugan, chairperson of Migrante International’s Taiwan Chapter, said at a rally organized by the Taiwan International Workers’ Association outside Taipei Railway Station.

The protesters called on the government to recognize the validity of migrant workers’ signatures on a petition for a referendum that would repeal amendments to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), which took effect on March 1.

The referendum would be held in tandem with November’s local elections.

The amendments were passed to allow more flexibility in scheduling overtime, but many labor groups objected to revisions that made 12 continuous days of work and only eight hours of rest between two shifts possible.

The revisions also raised the cap on overtime to 54 hours per month from 46 hours, but kept the limit at 138 hours for every three months.

Migrants who work in factories running on three eight-hour shifts are among the groups hit hardest by the eased restrictions on work hours, but they were never consulted on the changes, the association’s Chen Hsiu-lien (陳秀蓮) said.

The referendum petition, initiated by an alliance of labor groups and supported by smaller parties, is now in the second phase of signature collection

The number of signatures that are required for the petition to be considered a valid proposal is 1.5 percent of all eligible voters, or 280,000.

An Indonesian factory worker who identified himself as Iwan said that he hopes the government will be receptive to their demands and reconsider the newly amended provisions of the law, which favor employers over workers.