Migrant worker applications to be done online only

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Labor on Friday announced that from next year it plans to only accept online applications from employers to recruit, employ and transfer migrant workers in a bid to go paper-free.

The exact date of when the move is to be put in place has yet to be decided and would be determined according to the law, the ministry said.

Workforce Development Agency head Chiu Yueh-yun (邱月雲), who runs the ministry’s Cross-Border Workforce Affairs Center, said in an interview that 89 percent of applications were already being submitted online as of May.

With the online service already being used in so many cases, it made sense to accept only online applications for permits to recruit, employ and transfer migrant workers starting next year, Chiu said.

The online application Web site can be found at https://fwapply.wda.gov.tw.

Employers can use the save function in the system to save details they enter for up to seven days, Chiu said.

When using the online system, applicants need to receive a case receipt number to ensure that their application is processed successfully, Chiu said.