Dancers performing against spectacular backdrop at Wallriors Street Art Festival

By Chen Wen-chan and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Street dancers from across the nation are to converge on Kaohsiung’s Lingya District (苓雅) today to compete against a backdrop of more than 50 murals.

The dance competition is part of the two-day Wallriors Street Art Festival organized by the Lingya District Office, which started yesterday.

Dancers are to compete in a freestyle battle judged by dancers Kila, Snow, QTB and Bruce Lo.

During the competition, four local dance groups are to perform, including student dance group Tricky Species (棘手物種) and Koospark Dance Studio, both based in Kaohsiung.

Now in its third year, the festival also celebrates an ongoing mural project.

Since 2016, 31 artists from 17 countries have painted 54 murals in the district.

The district expects to have 60 murals by the end of the month and aims for 100 murals by late next year, district office director Chen Ching-te (陳進德) said, adding that continuous rainfall in the region has slowed the artists’ progress.

The district office has created a custom map in Google Maps that visitors can use to track the murals around the area.

The festival has previously been held in November, but was moved to an earlier date this year because of the Nov. 24 nine-in-one local elections.

Visitors to the festival are to be welcomed by 30 food carts and trucks, the office said.