Sat, Jul 14, 2018　

Taiwan wins six medals at math Olympiad

REWARDED:The three gold medalists would each receive a scholarship of NT$200,000 and all winners would gain entry to university mathematics or science departments

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan won three golds, one silver and two bronzes at the 59th International Mathematical Olympiad in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, ranking sixth among the 107 nations that took part, the competition’s Web site showed yesterday.

Taiwan was represented by six high-school students, with Cheng Jung-tao (鄭容濤) from Taipei Municipal Jianguo High School, Wang Shih-yu (王師宇) from National Experimental High School at Hsinchu Science Park and Huang Wei-ping (黃維坪) from Taichung Municipal Taichung First Senior High School claiming golds, Taiwan’s Office of Mathematical Olympiad said in a statement.

Lin Ting-feng (林庭風) from the Affiliated Senior High School of National Kaohsiung Normal University won silver, while Cheng Tien-sheng (鄭天盛) from Kaohsiung Municipal Kaohsiung Senior High School and Shih Yu-sheng (施佑昇) from Taichung’s Mingdao High School won bronze, the statement said.

The three gold medalists are to receive a scholarship of NT$200,000 each from the Ministry of Education, while the silver medalist is to receive a scholarship of NT$100,000 and the bronze medalists are to receive a scholarship of NT$50,000 each, the ministry’s Web site said.

All of the winners are to be granted admission to mathematical or science-related departments at Taiwanese universities, the Web site said.

The Olympiad, which began on July 3 and was to finish today, had 594 participants. It is recognized as the most competitive International Olympiad in which Taiwan participates, the statement said.

