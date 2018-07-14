Taiwan wins six medals at math Olympiad

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan won three golds, one silver and two bronzes at the 59th International Mathematical Olympiad in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, ranking sixth among the 107 nations that took part, the competition’s Web site showed yesterday.

Taiwan was represented by six high-school students, with Cheng Jung-tao (鄭容濤) from Taipei Municipal Jianguo High School, Wang Shih-yu (王師宇) from National Experimental High School at Hsinchu Science Park and Huang Wei-ping (黃維坪) from Taichung Municipal Taichung First Senior High School claiming golds, Taiwan’s Office of Mathematical Olympiad said in a statement.

Lin Ting-feng (林庭風) from the Affiliated Senior High School of National Kaohsiung Normal University won silver, while Cheng Tien-sheng (鄭天盛) from Kaohsiung Municipal Kaohsiung Senior High School and Shih Yu-sheng (施佑昇) from Taichung’s Mingdao High School won bronze, the statement said.

The three gold medalists are to receive a scholarship of NT$200,000 each from the Ministry of Education, while the silver medalist is to receive a scholarship of NT$100,000 and the bronze medalists are to receive a scholarship of NT$50,000 each, the ministry’s Web site said.

All of the winners are to be granted admission to mathematical or science-related departments at Taiwanese universities, the Web site said.

The Olympiad, which began on July 3 and was to finish today, had 594 participants. It is recognized as the most competitive International Olympiad in which Taiwan participates, the statement said.