Collection of masterpieces on display in Kaohsiung

By Ko Yu-hao and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An exhibition of nude art on loan from the Tate collection opens at the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts tomorrow.

“Nude: Masterpieces from Tate” is to include a selection of more than 120 paintings, sculptures, photographs and drawings collected over the British institution’s 120-year history.

The highlight of the exhibition is the Tate’s version of Auguste Rodin’s marble sculpture The Kiss.

This is the first time the 1904 sculpture — one of three full-scale marble versions made in the French sculptor’s lifetime — is to be shown in Taiwan.

Other artworks that are to be on display at a public art museum in Taiwan for the first time include works by Lucian Freud, David Hockney, Louise Bourgeois and Tracey Emin.

The exhibition is also to include works by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas, Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, Pierre Bonnard, Henry Moore, Francis Bacon and Willem de Kooning, bringing the total value of the artworks at the exhibition to NT$10 billion (US$327.42 million).

Staff from the Tate accompanied the works to Kaohsiung from Japan’s Yokohama Museum of Art, where they were being displayed.

Kaohsiung is the last stop on the exhibition’s international tour.

The Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts on Monday unboxed Bonnard’s 1925 painting Nude in the Bath, which was supposed to return to London after its appearance in Japan.

However, due to the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts’ efforts, not only is the painting to be exhibited in Kaohsiung, but the Tate has also delivered another work by Bonnard from London to include in the exhibition.

“Nude: Masterpieces from Tate” is the museum’s first international exhibition after becoming an administrative corporation last year, Kaohsiung Deputy Mayor Shih Che (史哲) said.

The exhibition runs through Oct. 28.