Fri, Jul 13, 2018 - Page 3　

Xinyi pedestrian bridge to close for 21-day trial run

By Yang Hsin-hui and Sherry Hsiao  /  Staff reporter, with staff writer

Traffic waits at the pedestrian bridge at the intersection of Xinyi Road and Keelung Road in Taipei yesterday.

Photo: Yang Hsin-hui, Taipei Times

A trial closure of the pedestrian bridge at the intersection of Xinyi and Keelung roads in Taipei is to begin today.

The closure is to end on Aug. 2, the Taipei Public Works Department’s New Construction Office said yesterday.

The pedestrian bridge in the city’s Xinyi District (信義) is a popular spot to take photographs of the Taipei 101 skyscraper.

The office and other parties decided to proceed with a trial closure following an inspection of the bridge on June 21.

The office cited low utilization rates caused by the addition of pedestrian crossings at the intersection as a reason to consider removing the bridge.

During the 21-day trial, the office is to gather public opinions to decide whether to remove the bridge, the office said, adding that if the public has no opinion on the matter, it would inspect the bridge again and confirm with the public before it moves forward with the removal.

