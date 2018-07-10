Deputy minister seeks cooperation on visit to London

Staff writer, with CNA, LONDON

Taiwan is seeking to enhance cooperation with the UK in the fields of technology, the humanities and social sciences after a visit to London last week by Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Su Fong-chin (蘇芳慶).

Su, who headed a delegation from the Ministry of Science and Technology, on Thursday last week visited the British Library, where he met with chief executive Roly Keating, seeking to reinforce Taiwan’s international cooperation in the areas of humanities and the social sciences, the Taipei Representative Office in the UK said.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on ways to support start-ups after Keating said that the British Library established a commercial and intellectual property center in 2006 with the goal of helping the formation of start-ups.

As of 2014, the center had offered assistance to more than 400,000 people, Keating was cited as saying in a statement released by the representative office’s technology division.

The British Library is the largest national library in the world by number of items catalogued.

The Taiwanese delegation introduced the ministry’s international cooperation mechanism in humanities and the social sciences to Keating, expressing the hope that cooperation between Taiwan and the UK could be strengthened through “proactive and efficient data exchanges,” the division said.

Su and the delegation also took part in a bilateral forum with representatives of research institutes sponsored by UK Research Innovation.

During the forum, discussions were held on possible cooperation between Taiwan and the UK in technology research.

The forum was the first that gathered together all the UK’s major academic and research institutes that receive subsidies from UK Research Innovation, which was founded in April, the division said.