Ministry targets women to boost the labor force

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Labor earlier this year launched a trial program to help stay-at-home women return to the workplace, in an effort to boost the female labor force in Taiwan.

Many women in Taiwan have left the workforce for family reasons — such as raising their children, on caring for older family members or people with disabilities — a report in the Chinese-language United Daily News said yesterday.

The decline in the labor force participation rate for women is particularly apparent in two age groups. In the 30-to-34 age group, the rate is 80 percent for 34-year-olds, falling from 88.8 percent for 30-year-olds, while in the 50-to-54 age group, the rate is 56 percent for 54-year-olds, compared with 69 percent for 50-year-olds, the report said.

The ministry attributed the declines to more women getting married and having children in the 30-to-34 age group and more women in the 50-to-54 age group devoting themselves to caring for older, ill or disabled family members.

To help stay-at-home women return to the workplace, the government amended a law in 2015 to promote re-employment of women, the report said, adding that the ministry launched the program by collaborating with businesses, as the country is facing a worker shortage due to its aging population.

The program targets educated women with social skills.

In the first phase of the program, the ministry is holding 12 employment workshops to help women become job-ready, the ministry said, adding that, so far, three such workshops have been held.

In the next phase, a subsidy of NT$20,000 would be granted to stay-at-home women applying for training courses to improve their professional skills, with July 16 being the deadline for applications.

The ministry would also hold seminars for senior executives to teach them about how women and part-time workers can improve their companies’ competitiveness, and about female workers’ rights.

In the final phase, workshops for human resource managers would be held to explore ways of using government resources to help women return to the workplace.