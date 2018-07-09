Lamborghini driver in fatal crash not talking to police

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Police yesterday questioned the driver of a Lamborghini LP560 after a fatal accident in Taipei’s Ziqiang Tunnel (自強隧道), which resulted in two deaths and three injuries, including the driver himself.

Yu Han-ning (游瀚甯), who was recovering in hospital, did not fully cooperate during questioning, law enforcement officials said, adding that they could not complete their police report, which is required before they can hand the case over to prosecutors.

Yu said he still felt dazed from his head injuries and refused to answer further questions, so police agreed to wait for him to finish treatment before completing their report, officials said.

Yu, 24, was driving the Lamborghini with his girlfriend Liu Yin-tsai (劉映采), who was sitting in the passenger’s seat, when he accelerated while traveling south inside the Ziqiang Tunnel at about 5am on Saturday.

Yu reportedly lost control and hit the tunnel wall, before ploughing into two stationary repair trucks.

Liu and a 49-year-old repair crew worker surnamed Chang (張) died.

Two other repair crew workers were injured in the accident. They were installing lighting inside the tunnel at the time.

Neither Yu nor the other workers were in a critical condition.

An injured repair crew worker surnamed Chao (趙) said: “We had no time to react. He was driving too fast... The driver had noticed us, because at about 300m before us, he turned into the right lane. We saw him hit the wall before he slammed into us.”

He was saddened by the death of his colleague, Chao added.

Traffic in the tunnel, which links Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) to the Neihu (內湖) and Dazhi (大直) districts, was halted for many hours.

Yu would be prosecuted as he was driving at more than 150km per hour at the time, officials said.

News reports said that Yu’s parents run the “Spiritual Ocean International Group” (心靈海國際教育集團), which provides spiritual guidance and self-empowerment courses and has more than 300,000 members in China.

The Lamborghini is worth an estimated NT$15 million (US$491,803).

Yu had rented it from a car dealership for NT$50,000 per week and it would cost NT$5 million to repair, reports said.