Taiwanese claim top medal haul at genius convention

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan has taken first place at the 32nd World Genius Convention and Education Expo in Tokyo, with 22 golds, 10 silvers, two bronzes and five special awards.

Taiwan also finished first at last year’s expo with 29 golds, 17 silvers and six special awards.

More than 150 entries from 12 countries were submitted to this year’s expo, which was held at the Tokyo International Forum on Wednesday and Thursday.

Thirty-nine of the 42 works submitted by Taiwanese earned awards.

Huang Wei-min (黃偉閔), Huang Yu-wen (黃郁玟) and Chen Yu-an (陳佑安), students from Chung Hua University in Hsinchu, were awarded gold medals for a shared bike system they came up with called B-Bike.

B-Bike users could get a discount depending on how much electricity they generate as they cycle around, the students said.

The electricity generated is stored on the bike and collected at the bike station to sell to those who want to recharge their smartphones or other electronic devices, turning the bike system into an eco-friendly platform, the students said.

A team of students from Taipei Fuhsing Private School won two golds and two special awards at the expo with their inventions to help with the long-term care of elderly people.

One of the inventions was a mechanical lift that makes it easier to use the toilet or helps a person lean to one side in bed so that they can be cleaned by a caregiver.