Bureau urges public not to judge its art project too quickly

By Chiu Hao-tang and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Tainan Bureau of Urban Development yesterday asked residents to reserve their judgement of public art installations on the city’s Haian Road until their launch on Aug. 18.

The city government in August last year began constructing a three-phase landscape project on Haian Road, which is commonly referred to as the city’s art street.

As the project comes to an end, several art installations have appeared along the road as part of the bureau’s effort to transform it into a “street museum.”

The installations are the work of dozens of artists, but have already drawn negative responses from the public.

Some people have called the installations “ugly,” while others have said they would not want to be photographed with the art.

Among the pieces that have already been installed is a light gold, cloud-like sculpture at the intersection of Haian and Minsheng roads, which some residents have called a “beehive” or a “sponge.”

Another is a metallic-looking ball installed between two ventilation shafts that has left many people confused.

In response to these comments, the bureau said the installations are only semi-finished.

Sound and lighting are to be added to them, and it plans to keep the concepts behind the installations a secret for now, the bureau said, adding that after the official opening, the artists would lead tours of the installations.