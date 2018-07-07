INTERVIEW: EPA chief has eye on mitigating air pollution

Liberty Times (LT): What are the unique characteristics of air pollution in Taiwan and the significance of amending the Air Pollution Control Act (空氣污染防制法)?

Lee Ying-yuan (李應元): People the world over have become increasingly aware of the effects of air pollution on health.

The WHO last year issued a report saying that environmental pollution, including air pollution, causes more than 9 million deaths worldwide every year. Another study shows that half of the deaths were in China and India.

More than 34 percent of air pollution, especially PM2.5 [airborne particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers], in Taiwan comes from outside sources, such as China, making it a difficult issue to mitigate.

The government can only ameliorate air pollution issues in Taiwan, which account for more than 60 percent of all air pollution in the nation.

Of this number, vehicular and other mobile sources of pollution contribute 37 percent; industrial pollution 31 percent, and another 30 percent or more are fugitive emissions, such as dust, gas emissions from restaurants or burning rice stalks.

Reducing air pollution is not simply a matter of government policy, but rather the simultaneous implementation of such policies across sectors.

The amendments [to the act] seek to elevate the level of administrative authority tasked with handling air pollution issues, from the EPA to cross-agency collaborations or perhaps even the Executive Yuan.

At the same time, the amendments have increased the fines for violators and include clauses on whistle-blower protection and stiffer taxes on illicit gains by polluting factories.

An amendment to Article 190-1 of the Criminal Code has made emissions of harmful substances a criminal act, and violators may be sentenced to at least six months in prison or fined at least NT$20 million [US$655,738].

People who may be held liable for pollution violations have been expanded from just operational crews to include factory managers and corporate entities, with corporations subject to at least 10 times more severe fines and punitive measures compared with individuals.

In contrast, the amendments have reduced fines for individuals.

In terms of mobile sources of pollutants, vehicles that are 10 years or older are to be subject to more stringent standards starting in 2020, but fines for owners who failed to have regular checkups for their vehicles are to be lowered from NT$1,500 to NT$500.

As for public burning of rice stalks that causes air pollution, the fines, which used to range from NT$5,000 to NT$100,000, have been lowered to NT$1,200.

The goal of the amendments is to increase the standards for cutting back pollution and to decrease actions causing pollution — not to impose heavier fines on people.

LT: As air pollution crosses borders from city to city, how can the central government implement the Air Pollution Control Act at the local level?

Lee: The amendments include two clauses, which we call the “two beneficial” clauses.

The first of these two clauses is the “Beneficial Neighbor” clause: Article 6 of the Air Pollution Control Act gives local governments the authority to ask certain facilities to reduce pollution levels.

For example, Taichung could demand that the Taichung [coal-fired] Power Plant or the Formosa Plastics Group’s naphtha cracker in Mailiao Township (麥寮), Yunlin County, reduce their pollution levels or emissions based on the act, instead of using more controversial local autonomy regulations.