Seven indicted for hazing at 2017 student orientation

By Chen Wei-tzu, Weng Lu-huang, Jake Chung and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writers

Seven people were indicted for coercion on Tuesday in connection with the hazing first-year Jinwen University of Science and Technology students during an orientation weekend in October 2016, the New Taipei City District Prosecutors’ Office said.

The seven were student organizers of the event, put on by the student organizations of four of the university’s departments, at a resort in Miaoli County’s Sihu Township (西湖).

A then-sophomore male surnamed Wu (吳) was considered the leader, the indictment said.

One male, surnamed Kao (高), forced two pairs of first-year students to touch each other inappropriately while on a bus headed to the resort, the office said.

Upon the group’s arrival, two men, surnamed Chen (陳) and Chang (張), demanded the students surrender their underwear, with the other five taunting those who disobeyed, it said.

Some of the new students complained about the organizers’ behavior that evening, while others decided to press criminal charges at a later date, it said.

The seven have pleaded not guilty, claiming that all weekend events were voluntary and no one was coerced to take part.

However, the prosecutors’ office said the defendants’ testimony was not believable.

The seven defendants had confiscated the attendees’ cellphones and cigarettes, and deprived them of their freedom to decide whether they wanted to take park in the weekend events, and despite the staunch refusal by certain students, continued to impose “punishments” that were perverted or disgusting, the prosecutors’ office said.

The verbal taunting and forcing participation through psychological and/or peer pressure invalidated the defendants’ claims they had not pressured the new students, the office said.

University secretary-general Lin Shu-jui (林叔瑞) said the school had taken measures to prevent similar activities.