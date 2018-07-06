Decathlete’s 1960 Olympic silver donated to nation

Staff writer, with CNA

The son of legendary Taiwanese decathlete Yang Chuan-kwang (楊傳廣) on Wednesday donated his father’s 1960 Olympic silver medal to the National Sports Training Center (NSTC) in Kaohsiung.

Yang was the first Taiwanese to win an Olympic medal, center chief executive officer Li Wen-bin (李文彬) said at the ceremony, adding that his medal would be placed in the center’s hall of fame.

With just over 40 days to go before the start of this year’s Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, the medal would be as great encouragement and motivator for Taiwanese athletes preparing for those Games, Li said.

Yang, known as the “Iron Man of Asia,” represented the nation at the 1960 Games in Rome. He died of a stroke in 2007.

At the ceremony, Cedric Yang (楊世運) said his father was passionate about sports and loved Taiwan, and the family wanted to donate the medal to the center to remind everyone of his love and dedication to Taiwan.

Cedric Yang and his two daughters flew from their home in the US to bring the medal.

Among those attending the ceremony were center board member Chen Chuan-shou (陳全壽) and National Taiwan Sport University president Kao Chin-hsung (高俊雄).