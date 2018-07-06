Kaohsiung urges tourists to visit its religious spots

By Ko Yu-hao and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Kaohsiung is inviting visitors to experience the diversity, history and architecture of the city’s spiritual destinations.

Kaohsiung boasts a diverse range of religious destinations, including the Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum, the Holy Rosary Cathedral Minor Basilica, Mount Beatitude, Fongshan Longshan Temple, the Ki-Au Presbyterian Church of Taiwan, Shenwei Tiantai Mountain and Di Yuan Temple.

Some points of interest for tourists include the incense practices at Fongshan Longshan Temple, Mass at the Holy Rosary Cathedral Minor Basilica, the pipe organ — one of two in the city — at the Fong-san Presbyterian Church, and the reclining Buddha at Di Yuan Temple, Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau Director Tseng Tzu-wen (曾姿雯) said.

All of these places display art and culture that is unique to religion, she said, adding that she believes these places could attract domestic and international travelers.

By experiencing the beauty of religion in the city, visitors will hopefully be able to relax spiritually and physically, Tseng said.

Travelers could also visit other attractions near the religions destinations, including Fongshan District’s (鳳山) Dadong Wetlands Park and the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying); Liouguei District’s (六龜) Baolai Flower Park and Hot Springs, and Eighteen Arhats Mountain Scenic Area; and Dashu District’s (大樹) Old Railroad Bridge Education Wetland Zone, the bureau said.