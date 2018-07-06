Amanda Mansour starts as new AIT spokeswoman

Staff writer, with CNA

Amanda Mansour yesterday assumed her duties as spokeswoman for the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), which represents US interests in the absence of diplomatic ties, the AIT announced in a statement.

Mansour succeeded Sonia Urbom, who late last month stepped down after serving three years as AIT’s spokeswoman.

Mansour is to serve alongside AIT director-elect Brent Christensen, who is expected to take office later this summer.

AIT Director Kin Moy is slated to leave his post later this month, although a specific date for his departure has yet to be announced.

Moy is scheduled to host a farewell news conference today.

Mansour joined the US Foreign Service in 2007. She has worked at the US Department of State in Washington, where she served on the US Secretary of State’s Policy Planning Staff, at the Foreign Press Center and as a special assistant in the US Bureau of Public Affairs, the statement said.

Before that, Mansour, who speaks Mandarin Chinese and Turkish, served at the US consulate in Adana, Turkey, and at the US embassy in Prague.

Prior to joining the Foreign Service, she worked in the US Senate.

Mansour is a native of Poughkeepsie, New York, and has one child, the statement said.