Firefighter chief imprisoned for rape

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Taiwan High Court’s Taichung Branch on Tuesday sentenced a Taichung firefighter unit chief to 12 years in prison and deprived him of his civil rights for six years for raping a subordinate.

The court upheld the Taichung District Court’s ruling against the man, surnamed Lee (李), but increased his sentence from 10 years in jail, citing contempt of court and attempts to avoid paying compensation to the victim.

Lee had harassed the female firefighter via text messages and on the night of Oct. 30, 2015, got her drunk at a dinner party also attended by other firefighters in the unit, investigators said.

Lee early the next morning entered the dorm room where the victim was sleeping and raped her, they said.

Lee denied the accusations during the first trial, but the court convicted him based on evidence, as CCTV footage showed him near the dorm room, and semen samples collected from the victim’s underwear and thighs were found to contain Lee’s DNA.

Investigators found that Lee in the aftermath of the attack spread the rumor that the victim was having sex with a junior male firefighter in the same unit.

When the victim filed a lawsuit in a civil court to seek financial compensation, Lee transferred the ownership of three plots of land to his sister, investigators found.

It was a clear attempt to circumvent the civil court’s order to pay financial compensation to the victim, the high court said.

“Lee has displayed a shameful attitude toward the victim, and spread rumors to defame her and smear her reputation. His sexual assault and actions in its aftermath have psychologically damaged the victim for the rest of her life,” it said.

The civil court ruled in favor of the victim in both of its rulings, saying that Lee purposefully tried reduce his financial liability, and invalidated the property transfers.