Suspect in gangster’s murder kills self, police say

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Huang Ke-liang (黃克樑), who was wanted in the murder of a gangster, has been found dead in an apparent suicide at a seaside park in Hsinchu, police said yesterday.

Following a coroner’s examination, police confirmed the identity of 51-year-old Huang, who was found to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

Huang was wanted for allegedly killing 52-year-old Yu Kuo-hsing (游國興), who was fatally shot on Wednesday. Police said Yu was a gang boss.

A taxi driver surnamed Chu (朱) told police he picked Huang up at Hsinchu’s Siangshan Railway Station (香山火車站) on Thursday night and was told to drive to the park at Nanliao Fish Harbor (南寮漁港).

Chu said Huang asked to borrow a cellphone and called his wife, telling her: “Please take good care of our kids. I will take responsibility for what I have done.”

Huang then called the police and told them he had killed a gangster boss in New Taipei City the previous day, Chu added.

“I will take care of this matter, so you guys do not go hassle my family... I served 20 years and I will not go to prison again,” Chu quoted Huang as telling police.

Chu said that when they arrived at the park, Huang got out of the car and walked away. Chu then heard a gunshot.

Scared, he drove to a local police station to report the incident.

Police investigating Yu’s murder said that Huang drove to a shop managed by Yu at about 10pm on Wednesday.

The two were inside the store for more than an hour, before going outside to continue their discussion, police said, citing surveillance footage.

The video shows Huang taking out a firearm from a handbag and shooting Yu at about 11:20pm before driving away, they said.

Investigators said they believed the killing was most likely due to financial disputes between the two, who had an ongoing feud over a 10-year-old loan.

“The victim was shot six times at close range, with the fatal wounds being two shots to the head. There were also gunshot wounds to the chest, back and stomach of the victim,” said New Taipei City prosecutor Chang Chih-tsung (張啟聰), who observed an autopsy of Yu’s body.

Yu was a well-known local gangster boss who reportedly operated nightclubs, karaoke parlors and underground casinos, police said, adding that his gang controls areas in New Taipei City’s Wugu (五股), Tamsui (淡水) and Taishan (泰山) districts.

Yu had a tough image and was known to resort to violence against other groups to protect his businesses, police said.