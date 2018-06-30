Bureau expects more storms in second half

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan could be affected by a higher-than-average three to five tropical storms from now to the end of the year, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.

So far this year, seven storms have formed in the northwest Pacific, which was also more than average, Weather Forecast Center Director George Lu (呂國臣) said.

In addition, storms that threaten Taiwan could be stronger than in previous years due to an El Nino episode, he said.

Because of the El Nino effect, the area in which storms form will move eastward compared with previous years, Lu said.

That means the storms could be more powerful when they strike Taiwan, because they will have soaked up more moisture, he said.

Taiwan could also see higher-than-average rain next month and below-average rain in August and September, he added.

Meanwhile, a tropical depression over waters east of the Philippines intensified into a tropical storm yesterday, but is not expected to directly affect Taiwan, the bureau said.

As of yesterday afternoon, Tropical Storm Prapiroon was 1,020km east-southeast of Taiwan’s southernmost tip of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), bureau data showed.

The storm is forecast to move north-northwest at a relatively slow 7kph toward the Ryukyu Islands of Japan, the data showed.

Prapiroon is forecast to continue on a path toward Japan or the Korean Peninsula without directly affecting Taiwan, but will bring rogue waves to northern and eastern Taiwan tomorrow and on Monday.

People planning to travel to South Korea and Japan in the next few days are advised to check travel and airline advisories, the bureau said.