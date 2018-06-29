Taiwan, S Korea launch e-gate clearance program

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan and South Korea on Wednesday launched a reciprocal program for automated immigration clearance as travel between the two nations increases.

The program is an indication that Taiwan’s border management and e-Gate system are in line with international standards, Minister of the Interior Yeh Jiunn-rong (葉俊榮) told a launch ceremony at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

South Korea is the second nation with which Taiwan has established a reciprocal automated immigration program, following a similar arrangement with the US in November last year.

Taiwan became the third nation in East Asia to be admitted into the US’ Global Entry program and it reciprocated by allowing US passport holders to use e-Gate.

Visitors who register under the Trusted Traveler Program can usually clear immigration through an e-Gate in three minutes during peak periods, compared with 10 to 25 minutes when lining up in front of immigration desks, the National Immigration Agency said.

The agency said it has set up a temporary desk at Incheon International Airport in Seoul for South Koreans who wish to register for the service.

The desk is to be open until Wednesday next week, the agency said, adding that South Koreans in Taiwan can register at any of its 27 service counters at airports throughout the nation.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese aged at least 17 are eligible to enroll in South Korea’s automated immigration clearance system at its service centers, South Korea’s immigration Web site said.

Tourist arrivals from South Korea last year totaled 1.05 million, while Taiwanese visitors to South Korea totaled 890,000, the agency said.

South Korea is the nation’s fourth-largest source of visitors after China, Japan and Hong Kong, it added.