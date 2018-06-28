El Salvador aims to charm Taiwanese consumers with more tasty products

In addition to its popular coffee that is grown at a high altitude and roasted locally, Taiwan’s Central American ally, El Salvador, is eyeing bringing more tasty products to the Taiwanese market.

The four-day 28th Taipei International Food Show was yesterday opened at the Nangang Exhibition Hall in Taipei, featuring six Salvadoran companies that specialize in a wide range of products, such as black bean powders from Rio Grande Foods, coffee from Cafe Cate, honey from Vape and Mieles Joya De Ceren, noni juice from Pamem, and noni-derived products from Invernova-Expronav.

According to El Salvador’s Embassy to Taiwan, El Salvador and Taiwan experienced a good year in trade last year, with a 47 percent growth on exports from El Salvador to Taiwan and a 10 percent growth of Taiwanese exports to the Central American country, bringing a total of more than US$200 million in bilateral trade.

The majority of products exported from El Salvador to Taiwan are food products, namely sugar, coffee, fishery products, as well as natural organics. “Our producers are very careful on offering high quality goods, and I believe that is one of the key reasons for having a long and growing relationship with Taiwanese buyers,” the embassy said.

Singling out the most well-received Salvadoran products in Taiwan, Salvadoran Ambassador to Taiwan Marta Chang de Tsien said over the years, her country has seen increasing sales for El Salvador’s coffee and noni juice.

Javier Steiner, President of El Salvador’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said coffee from El Salvador is grown in a high altitude and is known for its good tasting. “While other countries may ship their coffee beans to elsewhere for roasting, we roast the beans locally to ensure its good flavor,” Steiner said.

Steiner said juice derived from noni, the fruit of the Morinda Citrifolia tree, has also been popular among Taiwanese consumers, because consumption of the product has shown to have many health benefits, including relieving stress.

Seizing the upward momentum in bilateral trade volume between the two countries, Chang said El Salvador is also seeking to promote products like honey, noni-derived products and dry fruits into Taiwan.

“Thanks to the latest re-negotiation results for the two countries’ free trade agreement that took effect in 2008, starting this year, honey and noni products from El Salvador will now be able to enter Taiwan’s market tax free,” Chang said.

Chang said in the past, honey and noni products faced a high tariff of 30 percent and 15 percent respectively, which made them far less competitive in the Taiwanese market.

Expressing his confidence that the trade relationship between Taiwan and El Salvador will further grow in the future, Steiner said the two sides held its fourth economic and business forum on June 25 in the hope of strengthening the commercial relationships of the two countries.

Steiner, who is leading a delegation of eight companies and three government representatives to Taiwan, said it is the first time he has attended the forum, adding that Salvadoran Micro and Small Businesses Council President Ileana Rogel will also share the successful experiences of the development of Salvadoran micro and small business with the support of Taiwan. (Advertorial)