Taiwan News Quick Take

CRIME

NT$43m in cigarettes seized

The Coast Guard Administration has seized two shipments of smuggled cigarettes in Taichung and New Taipei City with a total market value of NT$43 million (US$1.41 million), coast guard officials said yesterday. Alerted by a tip-off, coast guard officials in Tainan found that a Taiwan-registered cargo ship that usually travels between Kaohsiung and Japan departed from Keelung Port on Saturday, but applied to enter Taichung Port on Sunday under the pretext of maintenance and resupply, said Ou Ling-jia (歐凌嘉), head of the coast guard’s central branch. A team of coast guard officers from several counties early yesterday found four containers holding about 79,900 cartons of untaxed cigarettes with an estimated market value of NT$35 million. Meanwhile, the northern branch of the coast guard on Sunday seized 9,447 cartons of smuggled cigarettes worth NT$8 million at Yanliao Beach (鹽寮海灘) in New Taipei City, which were believed to have been unloaded from two fishing boats, officials said.

MILITARY

Tsai promotes 22 officers

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has approved promotions for 22 senior military personnel, the Ministry of National Defense announced yesterday. Tsai promoted four officers to the rank of two-star general or lieutenant-general, while the other 18 were elevated to the rank of one-star general or major-general and vice admiral, the ministry said in a statement. Tsai is to attend a conferral ceremony for the officers in Taipei on Thursday. The promotions are to officially take effect next month, the ministry said.

TRAVEL

Travel envoys wanted: Japan

Japan’s Higashihiroshima City is seeking travel ambassadors from Taiwan to visit for four days as part of a tourism promotion effort, the city government said in a press release on Sunday. Applications will be open online until 3pm on July 23. Four people will be selected and offered free return tickets and accommodation in Higashihiroshima, a city best known for its sake. The selected ambassadors are to travel in pairs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12 and are to be joined by a reporter, according to a Japanese travel Web site, which has teamed up with the city government to launch the tourism program. The names of the successful applicants will be posted on the travel Web site at 3pm on Aug. 20. Detailed information is available online at chugoku.letsgojp.com/archives/323886.

NATIONAL DEFENSE

Security a priority: Huang

Information security is a part of national security and a key priority for the government, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said yesterday. His comments came in the wake of a Financial Times report that said Beijing has been ramping up coercive measures against the government since President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) election in 2016. Huang said that the National Security Council and the Department of Cyber Security plan to create a mechanism that ensures information security at the national level, establish an information security team to safeguard the nation’s cybersafety and promote the development of information security technology for both national defense and commercial purposes. Many other democratic nations have experienced similar increases in China’s aggressiveness, which has included cyberattacks aimed at stealing sensitive government data and technology secrets, he said.