Taiwan, US could shape inclusive digital future: Moy

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan and the US could be partners in shaping an inclusive digital future for all, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Kin Moy said yesterday in Taipei at the opening of a symposium on artificial intelligence (AI).

Taiwan and the US have been close partners on technological cooperation, Moy said.

“Since late 2015, we have been working tirelessly to bring our economic relationship into the digital age through the digital economy forum and its implementing activities,” he said during the opening address of the one-day symposium on social innovation and digital transformation.

Most previous efforts have focused on the business and start-up side of cooperation, he said, adding that both sides have expanded their collaboration into the field of new digital technologies — AI in particular — and how they will transform societies.

“Some experts argue that AI and emerging digital technologies have the potential to be more disruptive than even the industrial revolution, fundamentally altering more than 90 percent of all work. Some fear mass joblessness and social upheaval,” Moy said.

However, the new technology also offers a chance for both sides to engage in further exchanges, he said.

“We want the US and Taiwan to not only be business partners in the digital age, but also partners in shaping an inclusive digital future that works for all,” he added.

Speaking at the forum on behalf of the government, Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) took a more optimistic view of AI, saying that it could be used as an innovative approach by the government to enhance dialogue between different parties in finding mutually acceptable solutions.

Tang added that the government is pushing a five-year plan as part of the Cabinet’s goal of developing smart technology, and using the nation’s prominent information technology and semiconductor industries to develop AI technologies and facilitate industrial transformation.