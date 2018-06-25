Fifteen students to head south in DPP summer intern plan

Staff writer, with CNA

Fifteen Taiwanese are going to Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia this summer for month-long internships under a program organized by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

According to the DPP’s Facebook page, the interns, who include students whose parents are new immigrants from Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand, are being assigned to nine Taiwanese companies.

It is hoped that through first-hand experience and observations, the young people will be able to help strengthen ties between Taiwan and those nations, the DPP added.

DPP Department of Youth Development head Ho Meng-hua (何孟樺) said that through the program, she hopes the students will have a deeper understanding of the Southeast Asian nations’ culture and society.

Hoping these interns will one day become leaders in Taiwan’s diplomacy and deepen the understanding between this nation and its Southeast Asian neighbors, she said.

The 15 students were selected from 130 applicants.

They will receive a subsidy to cover their plane tickets, accommodation and living expenses, Ho said.

Applications from the program were accepted between May 15 and June 4, with the shortlist of candidates announced on June 8 and the finalists named on June 15, the department said.

The internships will run between next month and September and the interns are required to give presentations on their internship after they return home, the DPP said.